Griff Whalen: Reaches four-week injury settlement
Whalen (toe) reached a four-week injury settlement with the Raiders on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While eligible to sign elsewhere at the moment, the settlement will allow Whalen to re-sign with the Raiders following the conclusion of Week 4. Prior to landing on injured reserve, Oakland was hopeful Whalen could be of service in the slot.
More News
-
Griff Whalen: Sent to waivers with injury settlement•
-
Raiders' Griff Whalen: Placed on IR•
-
Raiders' Griff Whalen: Unlikely to play Week 1•
-
Raiders' Griff Whalen: Exits locker room Friday in walking boot•
-
Raiders' Griff Whalen: Chance to start at slot•
-
Raiders' Griff Whalen: Inks deal with Oakland•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that James White and Sammy Watkins...
-
WR overview & draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Podcast: Talking WRs, live draft
What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...