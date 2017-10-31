Whalen was released Tuesday by the Ravens.

Whalen played a fairly big role in his Baltimore debut, catching four of six targets for 23 yards in Week 7's loss to the Vikings, but was then absent from the team's blowout victory over the Dolphins. His release likely comes as a result of the Ravens' receiving corps nearing full health, as they have been plagued with injuries all season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories