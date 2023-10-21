The Steelers officially released Olszewski on Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

No surprise here, as Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com previously reported this transaction was expected. Olszewski's exit will presumably open up a roster spot for fellow pass catcher Diontae Johnson (hamstring) should he be activated off IR ahead of Week 7. Oszewski was primarily used as a returner during his two games on the 53-man roster.