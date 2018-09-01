Edwards (foot/ankle) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.

Edwards was competing with fellow undrafted rookies Mark Thompson and De'Lance Turner for the No. 4 RB spot, but the Ravens ended up keeping just three players at the position. Edwards was injured for the final week of the preseason, missing out on his last opportunity to make a bid for the team.

