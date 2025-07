The Jets waived Hartwig (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, John Pullano and Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site report.

Hartwig signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent. The type of injury isn't clear, but if he clears waivers, Hartwig will be placed on injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached with the Jets.