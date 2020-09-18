The Panthers signed Butler to the practice squad Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Butler spent his entire rookie season with the Cardinals on injured reserve after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he wasn't able to make the team's final roster this season. It was somewhat surprising to see the Cardinals even pass on signing Butler to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance to show his worth at the NFL level in Carolina. The former Iowa State standout is a raw prospect, but he did put together an impressive final collegiate season in 2018 (60/1,318/9), and his rare combination of size and athleticism still hints at developmental upside.
