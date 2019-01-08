Hakeem Butler: Heading to NFL

Butler is declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

The Iowa State receiver brings one of the more unique frames of any wideout in recent years. Butler checks in at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds with long arms who can eat up space on his routes with his long strides. He's unlikely to blow his testing out of the water, but Butler is a savvy player who knows how to use his frame well to win his individual matchups. He was productive alongside teammate and future NFLer Allen Lazard early in his career before truly breaking out in 2018. Butler caught 60 of 113 targets for 1,318 yards (11.6 YPT) and nine touchdowns in his final collegiate season to become one of the premier wide receivers in a conference full of top-end talent at that position. Butler will be on the wishlists of any team looking to add a big-bodied receiver on the outside.