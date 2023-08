The Steelers and Butler (undisclosed) came to terms on an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Butler originally reverted to the Steelers' IR after going unclaimed off waivers. The nature of his actual injury is still unclear, but he will now be free to play again this year once he is back to full health. Since being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the pass catcher has only suited up for two regular-season games, both in 2020.