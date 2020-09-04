The Cardinals waived Butler on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Butler has had a star-crossed run in the pros since the Cardinals made him a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. One of three rookie wide receivers for the team last year, he kicked off camp working with the deep reserves and eventually suffered a season-ending avulsion fracture in his hand last August. After spending his entire rookie campaign on IR, Butler didn't get a chance to show his worth on the field this offseason due to the ongoing pandemic and now finds himself searching for employment. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, though, Butler may end up on the Cardinals' practice squad.