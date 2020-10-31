site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Hakeem Butler: Waived by the Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2020
Butler was waived by the Eagles on Saturday.
In the two games Butler played for Philadelphia he was strictly a special teams player. Expect Butler to continue developing in his new tight end position with the Eagles' practice squad should he pass through waivers.
