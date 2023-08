Butler (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Steelers on Monday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It is not clear at this time what specific injury Butler is dealing with. If he goes unclaimed off waivers then he will revert to the Steelers' injured reserve and be in line to miss the entire 2023 season. The last time he suited up for a regular-season game was in 2020 with the Eagles.