Hakeem Valles: Added to Giants' practice squad
Valles was signed to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Monmouth product suited up in three games for Detroit this season and caught two of three targets for 11 yards. With Evan Engram nursing a hamstring injury, Valles could provide depth at the tight end position for the Giants.
