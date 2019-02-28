Hakeem Valles: Announces retirement
Valles announced his retirement from football via his personal Instagram account Thursday
An undrafted free agent out of Monmouth in 2016, Valles didn't start playing tight end until halfway through college and probably faced a steep learning curve compared to other rookies at his position. He ultimately appeared in 15 games for the Lions and Cardinals over the last three seasons, but was only targeted five total times in the passing game and will go down with only two catches for 11 yards to his name.
