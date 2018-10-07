Hakeem Valles: Drops to waivers
The Lions waived Valles on Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Valles suited up three games for the Lions this season, catching two of three targets for 11 yards. His ceiling is as a run-blocking tight end without fantasy relevance at this time.
