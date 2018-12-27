Hakeem Valles: Lands on practice squad injury list
Valles was placed on the Giants' practice squad injury list with an undisclosed injury.
At the current moment, it's unclear what led to Valles' placement on the injury list. Valles was brought onto the team's practice squad in late November and has yet to be promoted to the active roster. He'll have to wait until next season for another shot.
