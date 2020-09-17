site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Hale Hentges: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
Washington released
Hentges from the practice squad Thursday.
Hentges linked with Washington's practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he'll now have his spot taken by fellow tight end Temarrick Hemingway. He appeared in 11 contests for Washington in 2019.
