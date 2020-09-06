site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Hale Hentges: Nabs practice squad spot
RotoWire Staff
Washington signed Hentges to the practice squad Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Hentges didn't do enough during training camp to earn a spot on Washington's final roster, but he'll get a chance to continue his development with the team while serving as an emergency option.
