Ngata announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Selected 12th overall in the 2006 draft, Ngata played nine seasons in Baltimore, three in Detroit and one in Philadelphia. He had 519 tackles and 32.5 sacks in 180 regular-season games, including three straight seasons (2011-13) with at least five sacks for the Ravens. Ngata was a First-Team All-Pro in two of those three years and earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2009 to 2013. The Eagles are left without much depth at defensive tackle behind the impressive starting duo of Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson.

