Rashed is expected to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Oregon State pass rusher exploded onto the scene in 2019, recording 14.5 sacks in 11 games. Rashed failed to back up that production in 2020, producing just 23 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks in seven games. Rashed will look to develop into a solid pass rusher in the NFL by earning a roster spot this offseason.