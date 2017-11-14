Hardy Nickerson: Waived by Bengals
Nickerson was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday.
Nickerson was waived in order to make room for running back Brian Hill on the active roster. A former member of the Bengals' practice squad, Nickerson could rejoin the group if he passes through waivers. In seven games with the Bengals the reserve linebacker recorded two tackles, playing primarily on special teams.
