Hardy Nickerson: Waived by Cincy
Nickerson was waived by the Bengals on Sunday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Nickerson survived the initial waive of roster cuts but was let go Sunday to clear space for some waiver claims. The 25-year-old had 57 tackles (38 solo) and one forced fumble in 16 games last season (seven starts) and will remain with the team on the practice squad.
