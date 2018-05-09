Harlan Miller: Let go by Cardinals
Miller was waived by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Since being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Miller has struggled to find much of a role in Arizona, playing in just seven total games across two seasons. Miller spent the bulk of the 2017 campaign with the team's practice squad and could be destined for that type of role once again with another organization if he can't make a regular-season roster.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...