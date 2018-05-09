Miller was waived by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Since being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Miller has struggled to find much of a role in Arizona, playing in just seven total games across two seasons. Miller spent the bulk of the 2017 campaign with the team's practice squad and could be destined for that type of role once again with another organization if he can't make a regular-season roster.