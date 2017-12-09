Jones-Quartey was released from the Eagles' practice squad injury list with an ankle injury.

Jones-Quartey joined the Eagles' practice squad in mid-November and hit the injured list at the start of December. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point so the likelihood of the 24-year-old latching on elsewhere this season is unknown.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop