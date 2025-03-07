Landry was released by the Titans on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Titans tried to find a possible trade suitor, but the veteran's exorbitant cap hit was too difficult to move. Landry, who missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL, led the team in sacks for four of his last five full seasons, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 and has tallied 32.5 sacks combined in his last three full seasons played.
