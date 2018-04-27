Harold Landry: Lands with Titans

The Titans selected Landry in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

The prolific edge rusher out of Boston College was heavily linked to the Titans in the first round, so getting him in the second is a massive boon for them. Landry fills a major need on the edge as someone with an incredible knack to get after the quarterback and disrupt plays in the backfield. He was hampered by an ankle injury this past fall, which limited him to 5.0 sacks. When healthy in 2016, Landry showed his potential by racking up an NCAA-leading 16.5 sacks. The Titans traded up from 57 to 41 to get Landry, which indicates the team has a plan to get him on the field early. Even if Landry is just in a situational pass-rushing role to start his career, he can still be an effective force off the edge.