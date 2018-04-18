Harold Landry: Meets with Atlanta
Landry visited the Falcons' facility Tuesday for a pre-draft visit, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Landry may not fall to the Falcons at 26th overall in the upcoming draft, but if he does, Atlanta wants to do their due diligence on the standout edge rusher from Boston College. He led the nation in both sacks (16.5) and forced fumbles (seven) during his junior campaign before an injury-plagued senior season (ankle) saw him contained to five sacks in eight contests. Atlanta may be in the market for a young pass rusher after Adrian Clayborn, the team's sack leader from last year, signed a two-year deal with New England during the offseason.
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...