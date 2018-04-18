Harold Landry: Meets with Atlanta

Landry visited the Falcons' facility Tuesday for a pre-draft visit, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Landry may not fall to the Falcons at 26th overall in the upcoming draft, but if he does, Atlanta wants to do their due diligence on the standout edge rusher from Boston College. He led the nation in both sacks (16.5) and forced fumbles (seven) during his junior campaign before an injury-plagued senior season (ankle) saw him contained to five sacks in eight contests. Atlanta may be in the market for a young pass rusher after Adrian Clayborn, the team's sack leader from last year, signed a two-year deal with New England during the offseason.