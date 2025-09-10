The Texans are planning on signing Bryant to their 53-man roster Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old failed to make the Texans' initial 53-man roster in late August and spent time with the practice squad. However, with the Cade Stover sustaining a broken foot in Houston's Week 1 loss, Bryant is expected to be added to the team's active roster. He'll likely play as a depth piece in the Texans' tight end corps while Stover remains sidelined.