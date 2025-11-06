Mevis will compete with Josh Karty to serve as the Rams' kicker in Week 10 against the 49ers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Mevis joined the Rams' practice squad Wednesday and will immediately have the chance to contribute. Joshua Karty is the incumbent kicker for the team, but he has missed at least one kick in three of his last four games and is just 10-for-15 on field-goal attempts this season.