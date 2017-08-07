Binford (undisclosed) was waived by the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reports.

Binford will be moved to the Colts' injured reserve if he clears waivers. Had he remained healthy, he was figured to have a long shot at land a spot on the final roster.

