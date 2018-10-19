Harvey Langi: Placed on practice squad injured list
Langi (undisclosed) was placed on practice squad injured reserve Thursday, Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press reports.
Langi will therefore miss the rest of the season. He will look to make a run at a spot on the Jets 53-man roster next summer, given that he is healthy.
