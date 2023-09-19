Hall could be elevated to the 53-man roster following Nick Chubb's knee injury suffered during Monday's 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 2.

The Browns fear it's a season-ending knee injury for their top back, which means a change in the depth chart at running back. Jerome Ford moves to the No. 1 with Pierre Strong his primary backup. There were only three backs on the 53-man roster, and the club is expected to bring in another body. That could be Hall, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech that was with Cleveland during training camp and preseason.