Cleveland is expected to sign Hall as an undrafted free agent, Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After four years at Louisville, Hall transferred to Georgia Tech for his final collegiate campaign, totaling 521 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards and one score on 144 touches. The 6-foot running back also has experience as a kick returner, though he was more productive in that role early in his career with the Cardinals. With Kareem Hunt out of the mix, the Browns' running back pecking order behind Nick Chubb appears to be up for grabs, so Hall could carve out a depth role if he stands out during training camp.