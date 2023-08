Hall is back with the Browns via their practice squad.

Hall spent the offseason and training camp with the Browns after going undrafted. The 23-year-old is coming off a five-year collegiate career that saw him accumulate 2,160 yards from scrimage and 12 touchdowns to go along with 2,581 return yards for Georgia Tech. He will now look to make an impression at practice in Cleveland as both a pass catcher and special teamer.