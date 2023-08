Hall was waived by the Browns on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old linked up with Cleveland after going undrafted this past year. Throughout his five-year collegiate career, Hall tallied 2,160 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns while also accumulating 2,581 return yards. The Georgia Tech product's best chance to make the Browns' roster was as a return man, but the team determined he ultimately didn't do enough.