Hau'oli Kikaha: Waived by New Orleans
Kikaha was waived by the Saints on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kikaha, a second-pick of the Saints in 2015, played in 27 games for New Orleans over the course of three seasons, recording 52 tackles in that span. If he clears waivers he'll become a free agent.
