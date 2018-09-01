Kikaha was waived by the Saints on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kikaha, a second-pick of the Saints in 2015, played in 27 games for New Orleans over the course of three seasons, recording 52 tackles in that span. If he clears waivers he'll become a free agent.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...