Harris (hamstring) was waived from the Bills' injured reserve list with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris was set to miss the entire 2025 season after landing on injured reserve, but the injury settlement allows him to join a team once he's fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in early May, and once he's healthy, he'll look to join a team in need of depth at defensive end.