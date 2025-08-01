Harris (hamstring) was waived/injured by the Bills on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end will revert to Buffalo's injured reserve list unless another team claims him. If he lands on IR, Harris will need to reach an injury settlement with the team to have a chance to play in 2025. Last season at Montana, Harris finished with 9.5 sacks, 17 total tackles for losses, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.