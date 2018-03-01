Hayden Hurst: Attends meeting with Falcons at the Combine

Hurst was brought in for a formal meeting with Falcons' representatives Wednesday night at the NFL Combine, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Hurst is among the upper echelon of tight end prospects entering the 2018 NFL Draft after hauling in 44 passes and being named first team All-SEC in 2017 during his junior year at South Carolina. As a dynamic athlete, Hurst spent two seasons playing minor league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before returning to football in 2015. Hurst's upside can be attributed to his outstanding pass-catching abilities, as he established school records in both receptions and receiving yards for a tight end during his sophomore campaign. Even with favorable size (6'5", 250 pounds) and seemingly untapped potential, some organizations may be turned away by the fact that he turns 25 before the start of the season.