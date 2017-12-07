Hayden Hurst: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Hurst declared for the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, Josh Kendall of The State reports.
The former minor league baseball player turned First Team All-SEC tight end will head to the NFL after a productive college career. Hurst (6-5, 250) will likely be needled for his age as he'll be a 25-year-old rookie, but he's shown massive amounts of potential and improvement in each of his three seasons at South Carolina. He reeled in 41 of 54 targets for 518 yards (9.59 YPT) and two touchdowns this season, showing marked improvement as a pass-catcher after snagging 48 of 82 targets in 2016. Hurst enters the draft as one of the top tight end prospects and he could be ready to contribute as a rookie. According to Kendall's report, NFL scouts believe Hurst could come off the board as early as the second round.
