The Chargers waived Rucci on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rucci was signed to the Chargers' active roster Sept. 22 after starting the regular season on the Jaguars' practice squad. He's seen play on both offense and special teams but has logged only one seven-yard catch across six regular-season games before being cut by the Chargers on Tuesday. Rucci has appeared in 10 regular-season games since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024, and assuming he clears waivers, he'll look to join a team in need of depth at tight end.