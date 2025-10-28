default-cbs-image
Rucci reverted to Miami's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Rucci was elevated for the first time this weekend for the Dolphins' Week 8 win over Atlanta. He worked as Miami's third tight end behind Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich and didn't record any targets. Rucci's opportunity came as a result of Darren Waller (pectoral) and Julian Hill (ankle) missing the contest. Waller is on IR and Hill was deemed a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report, so Rucci certainly has a chance of being elevated again for Thursday's battle against Baltimore.

