Hayes Pullard: Let go by Arizona
The Cardinals waived Pullard on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Pullard recently signed a contract with the team at the beginning of August, but was unable to make an impression. The 27-year-old could be an attractive depth option for another club, considering he made 18 tackles (13 solo) last season in nine games with the Chargers.
