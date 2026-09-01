In a lot of ways, the Fantasy Football community has come a long way when it comes to drafting quarterbacks. It used to be that we had a QB in Round 1 by this point, and Josh Allen's average draft position has only climbed to 20.3. It used to be that we had two or three QBs in the top 30, but QB2, Lamar Jackson has an ADP of 41.2. Things are getting so much better. And yet, I had a terrible time finding a quarterback to list in my keepers article because based on ADP no one is really a screaming value.

It is worth explaining my qualification of a sleeper for this article. First, I am looking for guys being drafted in the double-digit rounds. Second, I am looking for guys whose ADP is at least 20 spots lower than my ranking in the top 200. You know how many I found? Zero. In fact, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, and Malik Willis were the only QBs that have an ADP in the double-digit rounds and have an ADP below my overall ranking, even if they are all within 12 spots. And if you are waiting that long at QB, it makes perfect sense to draft two of them, starting with Goff.

I know Goff has a reputation for a low-ceiling QB2, but it is pretty remarkable that he has thrown for more than 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns three seasons in a row. You know what is more remarkable? His 39,622 passing yards are the third most ever for a quarterback through their Age 31 season. And I think there is reason to believe he could have his best year in terms of volume stats. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are both starting the year on the PUP list and Terrion Arnold is no longer on the team due to legal troubles. They also lost linebacker Alex Anzalone in free agency. This looks like the worst Lions defense since 2021. They also play seven of their last eight games in the Fantasy season indoors.

But even if you think Goff is no more than a good floor pick, you can wait a couple of rounds after you take him and add the rushing upside of Murray or Willis. They both project to run for more than 500 yards this season and Murray has the added benefit of playing with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. If the rushing QB hits, you may start them over Goff most weeks and if they fail, you'll have Goff's floor to fall back on. Here are 10 more sleepers you should be looking for after Round 9:

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

I decided to list these in order of ADP, not my preference, but Diggs is both the highest drafted and my favorite player on this list. He was incredibly efficient last year, averaging 9.9 yards per target, the second best mark of his career. He somehow topped 1,000 yards receiving despite playing just 55% of the Patriots' offensive snaps. I expect his snap share goes up in Washington and I think they will be forced to be more pass-heavy than New England was last year. While the offensive line is a concern, that may actually hurt Diggs less than it does Terry McLaurin, who works further down the field than Diggs. I am happy to take Diggs in Round 8 in full PPR, but you should be able to find him in Round 9 or 10 of most drafts.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

Sometimes it truly does feel like we are yelling into the void. All summer long the FFT crew has told you that Downs is a sleeper, and he still has an ADP right at the Round 10-11 turn. For reference, Dave, Jamey and I all rank Downs inside of our top 100 in full PPR. The Colts have given us every indication that Downs will play more in two wide receiver sets and that is really all he needs to smash his ADP. He has a 23.9% TPRR over the last three seasons, so if he is a full-time player it should not surprise anyone if he tops 120 targets. He's a great choice as your WR3 or WR4 in Round 9.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

Washington is one of the big climbers, but I included him just to say that his current Round 11 ADP is not quite high enough. We still don't know exactly how healthy Jeanty is and regardless, Washington's performance in the preseason proved that he is one of the highest upside handcuffs available even if Jeanty is healthy. This offensive system and offensive line are much improved over last year and the competition behind Washington is almost non-existent. I expect him to be a viable deep flex when Jeanty is healthy and a week winner anytime Jeanty is out. Don't be afraid to take him in Round 9.

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders

White is the next back behind Washington, and I would say he is both more likely to be flexworthy and less likely to be a week winner. White will be the pass-catching back in Washington and that could be a substantial role if the Commanders' offensive line prevents them from establishing the run or if their defense puts them in a lot of point-chasing situations in the second half of games. He may have the surest hands at the position, as he has caught 89.1% of his career targets, but he has not shown much big-play ability. I would prefer to wait until Round 10 for White, but he is a nice combo with Washington if you are chasing running backs at this point in the draft.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

This may be my least popular sleeper, or at least the guy with the biggest gap between his ADP and my ranking. Samuel is being drafted in Round 11 and I have a Round 8 tag on him. After Diggs and Downs, he is my favorite player on this list. Thankfully, you can comfortably draft him in Round 10 and not feel like you're as crazy as me. Samuel is back in San Francisco on a roster full of injury concerns. Mike Evans hasn't been able to stay on the practice field, George Kittle is returning from an Achilles injury, and Christian McCaffrey is either dealing with tightness or just resting. Sounds like the 49ers, right? Samuel benefits if any of those three guys miss time and I think there is an underrated chance that he matters even if all of them are healthy.

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

I view Marks very similarly to how I view White; he's just going a round later. My current expectation for the split in Houston is that Montgomery to have a 60/40 edge in rush attempts, Marks to have a similar edge in passing work, and Montgomery to handle most of the goalline carries. This should free Marks up to thrive where he's best, in space, and hopefully avoid the injuries that nagged him last year. If Montgomery misses time, Mars would immediately move into RB2 consideration. He has a Round 12 ADP; I am happy snagging him in Round 10 or 11 as an RB3 or RB4.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

Charbonnet is the unicorn when it comes to backup running backs. He's a much better value in leagues where you can stash him on IR. My general expectation is that he has a similar role to last year once he's healthy, which could be as soon as Week 5. There is some upside if Jadarian Price doesn't play as well as Kenneth Walker III did last year, then Charbonnet should be in a more prominent role. At the very least, he should be a viable flex in the second half and a potential RB2 in the Fantasy playoffs.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Coker, like Downs, is someone we have been touting as a sleeper all summer long. As of September 1 he is a top 110 player for all of our experts with an ADP of 142. He was the Panthers' best wide receiver down the stretch last year and scored at least 16 PPR Fantasy points in four of his last six games, including the playoffs. The Panthers have signaled that they want to get both Coker and Tetairoa McMillan more time in the slot this season, which should only help his targets per route run.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

It's funny, because I feel like I get stuck drafting Tony Pollard as the last starting running back way too often. Yet no one really wants to draft Spears either. One of them is probably going to be a good value this year. If you believe the preseason split, this looks like a true committee in Tennessee and Spears in Round 13 looks like a much better bet than Pollard in Round 7. If Pollard goes down, I would expect a split with Nicholas Singleton, with Spears receiving the more valuable touches.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans

Waited too long and missed all the exciting tight ends? Draft Dalton Schultz. Drafted an injury risk like George Kittle or Tucker Kraft and aren't certain about Week 1? Draft Dalton Schultz. He's basically free in a standard CBS draft despite the fact that he saw 106 targets last year and the Texans lost their WR2, Jayden Higgins, for the season. Schultz is part of a huge tier of tight ends that project for close to 10 PPR FPPG, and he's generally the last one drafted in that tier.

Three more names to know being drafted in Round 15 or later:

Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets