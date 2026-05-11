We are still a long way from training camp and the position battles that come with it. But if you are looking for sleepers in mid-May, one of the best places to find them is in ambiguous depth charts. Often, we find that at running back, because we just don't know who is going to lead a backfield. It is rare that we have completely ambiguous receiver rooms going into a season. That is exactly what we have in Las Vegas and Miami, a pair of teams with new coaches, new quarterbacks, and plenty of opportunity in the passing game.

The Raiders situation is the more familiar of the two. Tre Tucker led the team in targets last season and is still on the team. They also brought in Jalen Nailor on a bigger-than-expected contract and have Jack Bech moving into Year 2 after the Raiders selected him in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. All of these guys figure to be behind Brock Bowers when it comes to target share, but there is still plenty of opportunity for a team that figures to be in several pass-friendly game scripts in their first season under Klint Kubiak. The team has at least 104 targets to replace from 2025.

Looking at our 2026 Wide Receiver Rankings, the uncertainty is obvious. Tucker is the highest-ranked Raiders wide receiver in our consensus rankings at WR57, but he doesn't crack Dave Richard's top 60. Nailor is right behind Tucker at WR59, but he is not in my top 60. Bech is not in anyone's top 60. At least one of these guys is going to smash their ranking, but we do not have a strong consensus as to who it will be.

Tucker is my favorite bet after he led the team with 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns last year. He scored three of those touchdowns in a massive Week 3 performance against the Commanders. He only had four other games all season with double-digit fantasy points. But that was on a team that ranked 28th in net passing yards and 25th in passing touchdowns. We anticipate that the combination of Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza will improve upon those numbers in 2026.

Nailor and Bech are even more of a dart throw, but I would rather bet on the second-year player over the 27-year-old who has never had a 500-yard season in the NFL. Who your favorite is does not matter as much as recognizing the opportunity here for one of these guys to be the top receiver in what should be an improving pass offense.

While there is some opportunity in Vegas, there is nothing but opportunity in Miami. They will be replacing 163 targets that went to Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Darren Waller last year. Again, there are at least three potential options in Malik Washington, Chris Bell, and Caleb Douglas. Bell is the one with the most upside later in the season. He may have been a first-round pick had he not torn his ACL last year, and he is reportedly making good progress. If he starts the year on the PUP, that actually makes it easier to draft him and stash him in leagues that have IR spots. Bell accounted for 23.7% of Louisville's receiving yards last year despite missing the last two games of the season. He has the profile of a guy who could eventually be a team's No. 1 wide receiver, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he is the Dolphins top receiver in the second half of the season.

All of the Dolphins and Raiders wide receivers will be available after Round 10 in redraft, and there is a very good chance at least one of them is a viable flex play or WR3 this season. We may just have to wait until September (or later for Bell) to see which one it is. While we're at it, the Dolphins' new QB, Malik Willis, could absolutely be a great sleeper if any of his pass catchers step up. Willis will be a threat with his legs at the very least, and that lowers the bar for what passing production a QB needs to be Fantasy relevant. Here are six more early sleepers who won't be drafted before Round 10 in 2026: