While last week was our introduction to the byes, it was a soft launch with just two teams on a bye. This week, we won't have the Lions, Bengals, Vikings or Dolphins. Oh, my. It's even a little worse than that sounds. While the Lions' offense is arguably the best in football, their defense has been a free space for us to attack all season. The net result, unsurprisingly, is that projected scores are down for Week 6 and the bar is much lower to be a starting option, especially at running back. If you are looking for a bright side, we are projecting Caleb Williams, Rashee Rice, and Jalen Coker to return from their injuries. Needless to say, they are all starting options this week.

One thing to keep in mind for this week is that with all these good players hurt or on bye, there are going to be some very uncomfortable waivers decisions. Managers, maybe even you, are going to have to drop someone they don't want to just so they can fill out a starting lineup. If you aren't somebody scrambling for starters, keep your eye on the transactions report after waivers run. I expect to see some of our favorite stashes dropped for bye week or injury replacements.

Prominent players, we had projected last week that we are not projecting to play in Week 6 as of Monday evening:

Quinshon Judkins (and his backup Raheim Sanders), David Montgomery, TreVeyon Henderson, Will Shipley, Deebo Samuel, Tre Harris, Roman Wilson, KC Concepcion, T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq

At the bottom of this article are my Week 6 projections for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. They will be updated throughout the week as we get more information.

Risers

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 60.5 YDs 1408 TD 10 INT 3 YD/Att 7.61 View Profile

This is not just a reaction to Love throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears on Sunday. It is partially a reaction to the fact that Love has thrown for 1,408 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games and has multiple touchdown passes in every game. The Packers simply cannot run the football and both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are on fire. But this is mostly about a great matchup against the Cowboys. Every QB they have faced except for Jalon Daniels has scored at least 25 points against them and the Packers have an inflated implied total of 27.5 points as a result of Dallas' defensive ineptitude. Unless you have Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, or Brock Purdy, you should be starting Love this week.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.6 YDs 1228 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 8.13 View Profile

Maye has been in this column three weeks in a row, the last two in the risers section. He's gone from someone we don't want to start at all, to someone we are maybe okay with, to someone who is a must-start QB once again. The Jets may provide a slightly more difficult matchup than the Raiders, but they are not a defense to run away from.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Eagles

Dameon Pierce PHI • RB • #39 Att 14 Yds 36 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

This is lining up to be one of the biggest waiver wire roulettes of the season. If Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley are both out, then Pierce projects as a top 20 running back with 18 touches. If Shipley comes back, Pierce may still be a good flex. If Barkley comes back, Pierce may not be worth anything at all. Pay close attention to the news coming out of Philadelphia, but if the situation remains murky and you are desperate for a running back, Pierce is going to be the biggest swing you can take. This is also probably the biggest swing in run defense faced week over week. Last week, Philadelphia faced a Jacksonville defense that has allowed a league-best 2.53 yards per carry to running backs. This week, they face a Carolina defense that gives up a league-worst 5.39 yards per carry to backs.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 57 Yds 227 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Without TreVeyon Henderson, there is a decent chance Stevenson sees 20 touches in Week 6. I have him projected for 18 touches, which gets him into the top 15 in all formats. Stevenson's rushing efficiency has been hit or miss this year, but he has at least three catches in four of his five games. The Jets have given up five touchdowns to running backs in their last three games and have allowed backs to average 4.4 catches per game against them.

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

Woody Marks HOU • RB • #4 Att 43 Yds 149 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Much like Stevenson, Marks should be in line for a larger workload without David Montgomery. Marks has been the Texans' best rusher this season and he is dangerous in the passing game as well. While this is never going to be an efficient rushing attack, they may have more success this weekend against a Colts defense that has surrendered 4.7 yards per carry to running backs. That is the sixth-worst mark in the league.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 46 REC 29 REC YDs 329 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Like Maye, Nabers is on the rise for a second week in a row. Jameis Winston is playing better football and the Giants have played two of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The Saints aren't as bad as the Cardinals and Commanders, but they haven't been very good either. Most importantly, the Saints should score enough points to keep the Giants in a pass-heavy script.

Germie Bernard, WR, Steelers

Germie Bernard PIT • WR • #17 TAR 20 REC 13 REC YDs 140 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Michael Pittman is on Injured Reserve and Roman Wilson is expected to miss a few weeks. Bernard saw nine targets and scored 14 PPR points without a touchdown in Week 5. Aaron Rodgers is throwing 36.8 passes per game, so there is plenty of volume to go around for Bernard and his teammates. Speaking of...

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Pat Freiermuth PIT • TE • #88 TAR 26 REC 19 REC YDs 169 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It may have gone unnoticed with all of the tight ends breaking out, but Freiermuth is averaging 12.1 PPR FPPG and has four touchdowns in five games. He clearly has the trust of Aaron Rodgers and trust usually equates to end zone targets with Rodgers under center. With all the injuries at wide receiver, expect the tight end target share to increase for this offense. Freiermuth is a great replacement option if you are missing Sam LaPorta this week.

Fallers

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett ARI • QB • #7 CMP% 66.3 YDs 1110 TD 9 INT 5 YD/Att 5.58 View Profile

Brissett is back to throwing 40 times a game and has seven touchdown passes in his last three games. How can he be a faller? Well, he played the Lions last week and he's facing the Rams this week. That is an enormous difference. I would rather stream Deshaun Watson or Kirk Cousins in Week 6 if you have the option. If you don't, just hope the Cardinals get a couple of garbage-time possessions in the fourth quarter. No one turns those possessions into Fantasy points better than Brissett.

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

RJ Harvey DEN • RB • #12 Att 15 Yds 56 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Our only boomerang of the week, and it's a bad one. Harvey was a big riser after seeing 10 targets in Week 4. Sean Payton took over playcalling and Harvey disappeared from the offense. He played just 37% of the snaps and logged his first game of 2026 with zero catches. I don't want to cut him, but understand some will have to. Even in a week with four teams on a bye, Harvey doesn't look like a good flex.

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

Rome Odunze CHI • WR • #15 Att 0 Yds 0 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Odunze has one game with more than 52 receiving yards, one game with double-digit Fantasy points, and zero touchdowns on the season. While there is optimism about Caleb Williams returning, Odunze only saw a combined seven targets in the two games Williams played to start the year. With all the teams on bye, you may be forced to flex Odunze, but you are doing so based on hope, not any realistic projection.

Harold Fannin, TE, Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. CLE • TE • #44 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 157 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Fannin had his worst game of the season, which is really saying something considering he has been below 30 receiving yards in three of his five games this season. He looks like the definition of a touchdown or bust tight end, and those were much more appealing in prior years because the position used to be a weak one. Fannin ranks 15th in receptions amongst tight ends and 20th in yards. Maybe he'll score a touchdown but the Browns' implied total of 18.5 doesn't offer a lot of hope in that regard either.

Week 6 quarterback projections

Week 6 running back projections

Week 6 wide receiver projections

Week 6 tight end projections