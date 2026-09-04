The Titans added Hooker to the practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Team's official site reports.

Hooker was waived by Tennessee on Sunday but will stay with the team in some capacity as a member of the practice squad. The 28-year-old was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games for the team in 2024, throwing for 62 yards off 6-for-9 passing and adding five carries for two yards. While Hooker could suit up for the Titans during the 2026 campaign, he is a long way away from earning a starting opportunity.