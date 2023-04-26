Hooker (knee) posted a video Wednesday on his personal Twitter account featuring him taking dropbacks for the first time since suffering an ACL tear in November.

Hooker has been optimistic about his rehab from knee surgery, saying in early March that he expected to be ready for training camp, and more recently telling Jeff Howe of The Athletic that he will be "cleared 100 percent" by Sept. 1. While receiving full clearance for the start of camp seems unlikely, Hooker should have a chance to be ready by Week 1, though he'll presumably be a second- or third-stringer at that point. The 25-year-old's age is another major concern for teams, potentially making him a Day 2 pick rather than a Day 1 selection even after he threw 58 touchdowns against five interceptions during his final two years of college at Tennessee.