Hooker (knee) expects to be ready for the starting of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hooker underwent ACL surgery just three months prior, but medical testing at the NFL Combine appears to confirm the 25-year-old signal caller is on track to play ahead of the 2023 season. Hooker is not expected to do many activities at the NFL Combine, and he'll also likely be limited ahead of the Volunteers' Pro Day later this month.