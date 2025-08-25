The Lions waived Hooker on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hooker, a 2023 third-round pick, entered training camp in competition with Kyle Allen for the No. 2 quarterback gig behind starter Jared Goff, but he ultimately couldn't secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Coach Dan Campbell said after Saturday's 26-7 preseason loss to the Texans, in which Hooker completed six of 11 passes for 70 yards and one interception, that a "change of scenery" could benefit the young signal-caller, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. Hooker now will look to secure, and make the most of, an opportunity elsewhere in the league, likely on a practice squad.