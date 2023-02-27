Hooker (knee) will not throw at this week's NFL Combine, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
The Tennessee product is just a few months removed from ACL surgery and though he's no longer using crutches, he is not quite ready to throw in front of scouts. Previous reports indicated that Hooker could be ready to run in some capacity by the end of March, which could give him a chance to participate at Tennessee's Pro Day. Hooker, who tore his ACL against South Carolin in November, had a remarkable 2022 season with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes. Injury and age -- he turned 25 in January -- complicate his draft stock but his production and tools could keep him in the Day 2 range.